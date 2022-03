Barclays has revealed pre-tax profits soared to £8.4 billion in 2021 as it released cash set aside for pandemic loan losses and notched up record investment banking earnings.The banking giant more than doubled profits from £3.1 billion in 2020 thanks to the release of £653 million in bad debt provisions, compared with £4.8 billion set aside for Covid loan losses the previous year.Barclays results were better than expected and showed its corporate and investment banking division recorded its highest-ever pre-tax profits of £5.8 billion over the year, up from £4 billion in 2020.The group also announced its first female finance...

