Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade, figures show.Shop price annual inflation accelerated to 1.8% in February, up from 1.5% in January – the highest rate of inflation since November 2011, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.Food inflation remained the key driver behind higher prices, particularly for fresh food, which has been impacted by poor harvests, both in the UK and globally.Meanwhile, the increase from last month was the result of rising prices for non-food products, particularly health, beauty and furniture.Non-food inflation accelerated to 1.3% in February, up from 0.9% in January, its...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO