Music Week Awards 2022 finalists revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently raising their two children, Archie, age two, and Lilibet, nine months, at their Montecito home in California. Many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby – after all, now that the couple has stepped away from royal duties in the UK, they have more time on their hands to spend with their children.

