Music Week Awards 2022 finalists revealed

By MusicWeek Staff
Music Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the moment the UK music industry has been waiting for! After being inundated with a new record number of entries, we are delighted to reveal the category shortlists for the Music Week Awards 2022. Our annual ceremony, which recognises brilliance across the entire spectrum of the music...

ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
The Hollywood Reporter

Art Directors Guild Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Awards is naming the winners in the live-action feature categories during ADG’s 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards, being presented in person on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film.More from The Hollywood Reporter'West Side Story' Tops Society of Camera Operators Awards'King Richard,' 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' Top American Cinema Editors Eddie AwardsAcademy Conducting 13 SciTech Investigations for Awards Consideration Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story are nominated for this year’s Oscar...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Revealed: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's views on having a third baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently raising their two children, Archie, age two, and Lilibet, nine months, at their Montecito home in California. Many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby – after all, now that the couple has stepped away from royal duties in the UK, they have more time on their hands to spend with their children.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
INTERNET
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

