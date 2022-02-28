ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana DeBose wants SAG Award win to open doors for other queer Latina women

 5 days ago

WRAL News

NC native Ariana DeBose wins best supporting actress, Troy Kotsur makes history at Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards opened with a first: Troy Kotsur became the only deaf actor to ever win an individual acting award from Hollywood's actors guild. In the night's first televised award, Kotsur won best supporting actor for his performance in the family drama “CODA.” Kotsur, a veteran 53-year-old actor who gave a breakthrough performance in Sian Heder's film, had already been the first deaf actor nominated individually for a SAG award.
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Sunday: Ariana DeBose is a nominee at SAG Awards show

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards (8 p.m., TNT/TBS) - The 28th annual awards show honors outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year. North Carolina native Ariana DeBose is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Anita in “West Side Story.” DeBose, who grew up in Raleigh and Wake Forest, has already won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Oscar.
Vanity Fair

Ariana DeBose Is Starting to See Herself as a "Fashion Girl"

Ariana DeBose is no stranger to the red carpet, as a Tony nominee and musical theater alum, but until awards season kicked off this year, she couldn’t always imagine herself in gowns from the runway. “It’s really an interesting feeling for me because I never saw myself as a fashion girl,” she told Vanity Fair via email. “My whole life I have been a dancer, with a muscular and toned body. When I would see the runway looks, I never saw my body or myself in the clothes, especially Haute Couture.”
Ariana Debose
The Sanford Herald

Ariana DeBose boards Marvel's Kraven the Hunter

Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of 'Kraven the Hunter'. The 31-year-old Golden Globe winner is to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming Marvel movie. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent's PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
POPSUGAR

Ariana DeBose Brought a Pop of Pink to the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Ariana DeBose exuded elegance during her latest red carpet appearance. A day after wearing Alexander McQueen to the NAACP Image Awards, the actor wore a pink Valentino gown to the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 27. Bringing to mind comparisons to Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" look,...
Hello Magazine

Julia Garner's wedding outfit was so unique - see the photos

Julia Garner has donned some fabulous outfits to play Anna Sorokin in the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, but she knows exactly how to make a style statement of her own too. The Ozark actress and musician, Mark Foster, tied the knot in 2019 and the photos are stunning. Julia threw...
