By Sarah Mower
 5 days ago

Jonathan Anderson left London and showed in Milan this season. Sort of. In the latest in his series of ingenious pandemic alternatives to putting models on a runway, he made a surprise intervention in public. “We have dozens of trucks with billboards of the collection images circulating Milan all day,” he...

On Rihanna’s Magnificent Bad-Gal Maternity Style

Just when you thought maternity style was all dungarees and Breton stripes, Rihanna, the patron saint of memorable looks, entered the chat in a vintage Chanel pink puffer and bejeweled belly chains. Ever since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, her maternity wear has been the talk of the town (by town I mean Twitter). People (by people I mean Twitter) have been falling over themselves to critique the appropriateness of her choices as an expectant mother: too short, too sheer, too brief.
Rihanna Is a Vision in Peach at the Off-White Show in Paris

If there were an equivalent to a prom king and queen for fashion month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would be it. Following a surprise appearance at Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show in Milan—Rihanna in a puff of purple faux fur over her PVC and lace crop top, A$AP toting a monogrammed Gucci briefcase that may or may not have contained their plans for world domination—fashion’s favorite couple jetted to Paris to take in the Off-White fall 2022 show.
Gigi Hadid Is Bringing California Cool to Paris Fashion Week

French girl chic isn’t for everyone. As modeling’s ultimate California girl, Gigi Hadid brings a little of that carefree, playful energy to every runway she graces, and this season, as she’s made her way through Europe for the collections, she’s kept her wardrobe lively. Instead of sticking to the model-off-duty staples of luxury denim and leather jackets, Hadid has embraced neon hues, floral prints, and cozy textures.
Hari Nef
Sissy Spacek
Cher
Juergen Teller
Sharon Stone Makes Silver Streaks Sexy in Milan

Sharon Stone never walks a red carpet without a smile. It was no different on Sunday night, when the 63-year-old attended the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards in Milan—hosted by Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful OBE—with that megawatt beam in full effect. Her other red carpet essential? An excellent hairstyle.
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards

A night when actors celebrate the talent of their peers, the Screen Actors Guild Awards calls for expressive fashion. Tonight at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, the attendees went all out. After 2021’s virtual ceremony, the atmosphere was jubilant and the style steeped in references to cinema’s golden age.
Fran Drescher’s Latest Red Carpet Moment Would Make the Nanny Proud

Fran Drescher, also know as the flashy girl of Flushing, beamed on the SAG Awards red carpet. Tonight, the actor who played Fran Fine in The Nanny and is now the president of the SAG-AFTRA stunned in a megawatt but elegant, body-hugging Reem Acra black gown with an embroidered bust and long slit sleeves that acted as a floor-skimming train. The ensemble was put together by her longtime stylist Brenda Cooper, who has been working with Drescher since her days on The Nanny. For another head-turning jolt, her hair was reminiscent of an Elizabeth Taylor-style bouffant tower.
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

Paris Fashion Week street style started off with guests attending a tribute to Off-White’s Virgil Abloh and will conclude with showgoers outside Miu Miu’s fall 2022 runway. (Expect to see lots of Off-White and, we’d venture, plenty of Miu Miu too throughout the week.) In between, editors, retailers, models, and more will take in Parisian classics like Christian Dior, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Chanel as well as a new generation that spans Vaquera to Rokh. Vogue’s Phil Oh will be braving the elements on the street to capture all the best outfits from the City of Light. Don’t miss it!
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Flows in a Polka Dot Dress and Black Platform Sandals in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson shows how to make a statement. The “Habit” actress was spotted while arriving at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week today after she left the Vivienne Westwood fall ‘22 runway show. Outfit-wise, Jackson opted for a strapless flowy gown that featured a white polka dot pattern accented with a folded and gathered pink, black and white polka-dotted plunging neckline. The dress also incorporated small floral prints throughout the garment...
Tinashe Embraced Color For Her First Trip to Milan

As soon as you receive an invite to a fashion show, you ask yourself the question, “what should I wear?” For the singer Tinashe, the answer was somewhat simple. For Etro’s fall 2022 show, she had to wear color. “Etro is all about colors and prints, while normally my uniform is all black. It was fun to explore the Etro universe,” she told Vogue after the event. Thanks to the warm weather, she was able to wear an intricately patterned red, yellow, and purple dress from the label’s spring 2022 collection (look 14, to be precise). The flowing material captured Veronica Etro’s free-spirited vision, while the midriff cutout and halter neckline made the dress pop star-ready.
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
The Casablanca x Bulgari Collab Is Perfect for Summer Travel

For his new collaboration with Bulgari, designer Charaf Tajer imagined an unlikely runway venue: the tennis court. The mastermind behind Casablanca, the brand known for its sprightly tropical prints and bold colors, brought his irreverent eye to the storied luxury house by creating a new line of bags, taking cues from both classic on-court style and Roman architecture. “The pieces are quite versatile,” says Tajer. “We imagined women going from the tennis court to her next meeting, and then she can wear the same bag for night. It’s all still super chic and elegant.”
Robert Pattinson’s Red Carpet Philosophy Is Go Big or Go Home

Robert Pattinson is suiting up in Batman’s signature skin-tight superhero costume on the big screen—but for The Batman’s press tour this past week, the actor has been favoring a far more comfortable style on the red carpet. With the help of some seriously slick suiting, Pattinson has consistently chosen artfully baggy fits that are simultaneously cool and polished. He’s managed to hit his style stride—gamely dressing up for the step and repeat, but in his own nonchalant way.
24 Hours of Film Noir and Coffee Talk with Jacob Elordi

If you're at all Euphoria-literate, you probably know Jacob Elordi better as his onscreen alter ego Nate Jacobs, who...well, let's just say he's a complicated young man. Elordi, however, has comparatively simple tastes; as long as he's got his dog (who he describes as "a natural actress"), an ice cream cone in his hand, and a view of Los Angeles's iconic Hollywood sign, he's happy.
The Harbinger of Cassie’s Breakdown? Her Matching Outfits

To be fair to Cassie Howard, if I had a sister who wrote a play about me and performed it in front of the entire school, I would probably want to interrupt the play to scream at her as well. The premise of the final two episodes of Euphoria season two has been exactly that. Beautiful Cassie’s bystander, bookworm sister (Maude Apatow) has created a piece of theater based on the lives of their peers.
Marlo Hampton on Personal Style and Building Her Fashion Archive

Marlo Hampton solidified her status as Real Housewives of Atlanta’s fashion It girl on her very first appearance in season four, when she was introduced as “Nene [Leake’s] Friend.” Over the course of a week-long trip to South Africa alongside all of the official cast members, Hampton left with three times as many pieces of vintage Louis Vuitton luggage as the other cast—all filled with must-haves. The reality star also requested a wardrobe assistant to help her spend an afternoon sorting through each and every packed piece, along with hair and makeup assistants as a non-negotiable. For a safari, Hampton wore six-inch Louboutin stilettos. Eleven years on the show later, she’s still reminded of that fateful decision. After many twists and turns, Hampton is finally an official cast member on the show this season, which will premiere this year, and with the recent start of her latest fashion venture, Le Archive, the timing couldn’t be any better.
Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Julia Garner Are All Battling It Out to Play Madonna

When Madonna first announced that she would be helming a big-screen adaptation of her life story, the news prompted countless questions. What period of her illustrious, four-decade-long career would the film focus on? Would it feature new music? And, most importantly, who could possibly play the pioneering Queen of Pop navigating her formative years? Now, we may be close to having an answer.
The New Fashion Arrivals We’re Excited To Shop This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear forever dresses. Here we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
The Bride Wore Trousers—And Feathers—for Her Santa Barbara Wedding at Sunset

Alessandra Knight was visiting a friend in San Francisco when she met Louis Breuner in February of 2018. Louis was working for KPMG International and Alessandra was at game design studio Dots in New York City at the time. (Now, she’s the CEO and cofounder of the remote-meeting startup Katch, and he leads a financial reporting team for a medical device company in Santa Barbara, where they live.)
