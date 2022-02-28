Re-creating George Washington’s favorite meal

When a select group of ingredients intermingle in such a way that pleases the palate and comforts the soul, it’s best to follow restraint and not mess with what works. I present to you a trio that knows a few matches: butter, lemon and parmigiano reggiano. When melded into a sauce and paired with spaghetti (or any pasta of your choice), it creates my ultimate comfort food. This dish is a staple at Frank Prisinzano’s trio of Italian American restaurants in Manhattan — to the point that he charges north of $20 for a bowl. I recommend playing with the ratios here and there — maybe you’ll want less acidity, more butter, less pasta water. It’s up to you. However, I do recommend using grass-fed butter as the difference in taste is surprisingly noticeable. Other forms of cheese are fine too, but I recommend parmigiano reggiano.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO