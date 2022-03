We’d go out of our way any day to get to Viva Goa. That’s because this casual spot is serving some of the best Indian food in town, let alone the neighborhood. They have perfectly cooked tandoori fish, rich curries, and a slightly sweet Navrattan korma, a mix of vegetables and curry. Get them all, and lots of naan to go with it. Viva Goa works well for takeout, but is also built for spontaneous weeknight dinners when your fridge is sad and empty—there’s rarely a wait, and you’ll probably make it out with leftovers.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO