6A state wrestling: David Douglas top Portland team, Multnomah County places 10

The Scots finished in sixth to highlight the Portland area, Cleveland not far behind in eighth.

There was no topping Newberg High for the team title at the Class 6A state wrestling championships Sunday at Sandy High School.

That doesn't mean there weren't plenty of positives for high school squads around the Multnomah County area.

David Douglas finished sixth as a team with 84 points, the highest of any Portland area squad. Meanwhile Cleveland took eighth to represent the city with 73 points.

Newberg won with 418 points, setting a new state record in team points at state, followed by Sprague with 220.5, Roseburg and West Linn with 163, and Mountain View in fifth with 135.5.

Leading the charge for the Scots were two fourth place finishers in Anthony Linares at 170 pounds and Steven Ramos at 220 pounds.

Both made it to the semifinals before losing to a duo from second place Sprague.

Both got off the mat to win in the consolation semifinals and both went down to the wire for their third place match.

Linares dropped a 6-0 decision to Gavin Korkeakoski of Newberg while Ramos lost a 5-4 decision in overtime to McKay's Juan Chavez.

"(Linares) put in a lot of work in the offseason, which got him here," David Douglas coach Anthony Weerheim said. "He's excited to get right back to work on Monday next week, we already talked about it after his loss. He wants to get back here next year and be on top of the podium.

"Steven is a little hot right now...but he's in the same boat, he's ready to get right back at it on Monday."

The Scots had one other placer in Eldar Muzaffarov at 120. He took sixth place.

Behind Ramos and Linares returning next year and a solid showing for sixth, Weerheim is ready to see what his crew can accomplish in 2023 and continue to grow.

"It went our way a few times and didn't go our way other times so I'm proud of these guys," Weerheim said. "Last year we had no one on the podium and this year we got three on the podium. I think we're moving in the right direction and we're happy to be back in the top 10 and I'm hoping to be back in the top three pretty soon in the next couple of years."

Other notes around Multnomah County

There's plenty driving the internal motor of Reynolds High wrestling's Robert Plympton.

Plenty of that comes from off the mat with the hurdles he's had to jump over.

Inside the circle, the Raiders senior had three medals to his name coming into the 2022 championships.

Third place for Corbett as a freshman, third place for Reynolds as a sophomore and second as junior. No gold.

Sunday night at Sandy High School in the 195-pound final, Plympton added one more silver to the collection, dropping a 3-1 decision to Hudson Davis of Newberg.

While Plympton ends his career without a state title, four top three finishes is nothing to hang his head about.

"I told him I'm proud of him and proud of the way he's conducted himself," Reynolds coach Steve Paulson said. "Just watching him go through adversity in life and how he's handled it is more important to me than anything he can do on the mat."

Cleveland handled itself well as a team, but nothing was bigger than Haley Vann winning earlier in the week at the girls state wrestling championships in Culver.

Vann at 120 pounds won all four of her matches via pin and only one of them went longer than a minute. The title marks her second consecutive state victory and caps off an undefeated season for the junior who's coming back next year for more.

"You train harder than what it's going to be like out on the mat," Vann said on how she's able to dominate. "If you train as hard as you can, there's nothing harder than what you trained.

For the Warriors boys, junior Logan Medford led the way with a third place finish at 138 pounds.

After dropping his semifinals match by a close 3-2 decision, Medford fell down 4-0 in the third place match.

This time though, Medford got the reversal and pinned Rhett Martin from Roseburg at 3:42.

Senior Sean Lee took sixth at 113 after a quarterfinals win, but then three consecutive losses, two by pin and one by major decision.

Junior Garrett Cappalonga lost in the quarterfinals, won two matches before losing in the consolation semifinals, then took fifth place with a pin in 1:28 over Barlow's Andrew Collins, leaving the Bruin in sixth place.

Speaking of eastern Multnomah County, Centennial put two wrestlers on the podium on opposite sides of the scale.

Edgar Molina took sixth at 106 while Roy Flores took sixth at 285 after losing his first match of the tournament.

Back in the city, Kai Tsugawa represented Grant with a fourth place finish at 145 pounds, dropping a close 4-2 decision in the third place match.

And while it's not Multnomah County, host school Sandy was able to get one placer in heavyweight Nate Shea. He took third on a pin at 1:18.

"It felt good coming off that loss to take third," Shea said. "It was a lot of mental stuff, I had to get my head back in the game. I'm not a bad wrestler and I didn't lose because he was better than me.

"Next year I'm planning on going for gold, going for first."

Andy Dieckhoff contributed to this report.

