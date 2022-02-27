ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

6A state wrestling: David Douglas top Portland team, Multnomah County places 10

By Austin White
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCWTQ_0eR1tdm800 The Scots finished in sixth to highlight the Portland area, Cleveland not far behind in eighth.

There was no topping Newberg High for the team title at the Class 6A state wrestling championships Sunday at Sandy High School.

That doesn't mean there weren't plenty of positives for high school squads around the Multnomah County area.

David Douglas finished sixth as a team with 84 points, the highest of any Portland area squad. Meanwhile Cleveland took eighth to represent the city with 73 points.

Newberg won with 418 points, setting a new state record in team points at state, followed by Sprague with 220.5, Roseburg and West Linn with 163, and Mountain View in fifth with 135.5.

Leading the charge for the Scots were two fourth place finishers in Anthony Linares at 170 pounds and Steven Ramos at 220 pounds.

Both made it to the semifinals before losing to a duo from second place Sprague.

Both got off the mat to win in the consolation semifinals and both went down to the wire for their third place match.

Linares dropped a 6-0 decision to Gavin Korkeakoski of Newberg while Ramos lost a 5-4 decision in overtime to McKay's Juan Chavez.

"(Linares) put in a lot of work in the offseason, which got him here," David Douglas coach Anthony Weerheim said. "He's excited to get right back to work on Monday next week, we already talked about it after his loss. He wants to get back here next year and be on top of the podium.

"Steven is a little hot right now...but he's in the same boat, he's ready to get right back at it on Monday."

The Scots had one other placer in Eldar Muzaffarov at 120. He took sixth place.

Behind Ramos and Linares returning next year and a solid showing for sixth, Weerheim is ready to see what his crew can accomplish in 2023 and continue to grow.

"It went our way a few times and didn't go our way other times so I'm proud of these guys," Weerheim said. "Last year we had no one on the podium and this year we got three on the podium. I think we're moving in the right direction and we're happy to be back in the top 10 and I'm hoping to be back in the top three pretty soon in the next couple of years."

Other notes around Multnomah County

There's plenty driving the internal motor of Reynolds High wrestling's Robert Plympton.

Plenty of that comes from off the mat with the hurdles he's had to jump over.

Inside the circle, the Raiders senior had three medals to his name coming into the 2022 championships.

Third place for Corbett as a freshman, third place for Reynolds as a sophomore and second as junior. No gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjddA_0eR1tdm800

Sunday night at Sandy High School in the 195-pound final, Plympton added one more silver to the collection, dropping a 3-1 decision to Hudson Davis of Newberg.

While Plympton ends his career without a state title, four top three finishes is nothing to hang his head about.

"I told him I'm proud of him and proud of the way he's conducted himself," Reynolds coach Steve Paulson said. "Just watching him go through adversity in life and how he's handled it is more important to me than anything he can do on the mat."

Cleveland handled itself well as a team, but nothing was bigger than Haley Vann winning earlier in the week at the girls state wrestling championships in Culver.

Vann at 120 pounds won all four of her matches via pin and only one of them went longer than a minute. The title marks her second consecutive state victory and caps off an undefeated season for the junior who's coming back next year for more.

"You train harder than what it's going to be like out on the mat," Vann said on how she's able to dominate. "If you train as hard as you can, there's nothing harder than what you trained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoMze_0eR1tdm800

For the Warriors boys, junior Logan Medford led the way with a third place finish at 138 pounds.

After dropping his semifinals match by a close 3-2 decision, Medford fell down 4-0 in the third place match.

This time though, Medford got the reversal and pinned Rhett Martin from Roseburg at 3:42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZBtH_0eR1tdm800

Senior Sean Lee took sixth at 113 after a quarterfinals win, but then three consecutive losses, two by pin and one by major decision.

Junior Garrett Cappalonga lost in the quarterfinals, won two matches before losing in the consolation semifinals, then took fifth place with a pin in 1:28 over Barlow's Andrew Collins, leaving the Bruin in sixth place.

Speaking of eastern Multnomah County, Centennial put two wrestlers on the podium on opposite sides of the scale.

Edgar Molina took sixth at 106 while Roy Flores took sixth at 285 after losing his first match of the tournament.

Back in the city, Kai Tsugawa represented Grant with a fourth place finish at 145 pounds, dropping a close 4-2 decision in the third place match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pVPw_0eR1tdm800

And while it's not Multnomah County, host school Sandy was able to get one placer in heavyweight Nate Shea. He took third on a pin at 1:18.

"It felt good coming off that loss to take third," Shea said. "It was a lot of mental stuff, I had to get my head back in the game. I'm not a bad wrestler and I didn't lose because he was better than me.

"Next year I'm planning on going for gold, going for first."

Andy Dieckhoff contributed to this report.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Medford, OR
City
Roseburg, OR
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Multnomah County, OR
Education
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
City
Culver, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Winterhawks goalie Taylor Gauthier signs with Penguins

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. TUESDAY, MARCH 1 Taylor Gauthier joining Penguins — Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Gauthier will remain with Portland for the remainder of the season still and will report to Pittsburgh following the season. Gauthier has played five seasons in the WHL, this one being his first Portland after the Winterhawks traded for him back on Dec. 27, 2021 from the Prince George Cougars. Since then, Gauthier has stood on his head with a 13-1-0-0 record and leads...
NHL
Portland Tribune

Hamilton, Potter earn Metro League boys' highest honor

Beaverton's Trevon Hamilton is Player of the Year, Jesuit's Gene Potter Coach of the Year. Below is the list of Metro League boys basketball honorees. Player of the Year: Trevon Hamilton, Sr, Beaverton. Coach of the Year: Gene Potter, Jesuit. First Team. Dezman Baker, Sr, Mountainside. Isaiah Crane, Jr, Jesuit.
BEAVERTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Senior Jesse Jones leads Barlow boys hoops past Tigard 71-58

Jones scores 23 points, Jalen Atkins adds 18 as Bruins advance through the first round of playoffs.As the final buzzer sounded on opening night of the boys basketball state tournament, all eyes were on the towering center for Barlow. Bruins senior Jesse Jones did it all for the home team — he dominated the paint with quick moves for easy buckets, hauled in offensive and defensive rebounds, was a constant headache for the Tigard guards driving toward the basket and helped Barlow break a suffocating full-court press in the second half. "It feels amazing right now — this...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon winemakers are growing, 2021 studies show

Last year Oregon wine saw a boost in sales, shipments and media recognition despite the pandemic. The results are in: 2021 was a success for Oregon winemakers. According to two significant wine industry studies, Oregon winemakers reported a prosperous year in terms of sales, shipments and media recognition. The 2022...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Highschoolsports#Combat#Newberg High#Sandy High School
Portland Tribune

West Linn boys basketball shoots down Ida B. Wells 90-70

The Lions win their playoff opener while making 15 3-pointers against the Guardians.The Ida B. Wells boys basketball team came out firing on Tuesday, March 1. The 28th-ranked Guardians, facing no. 5 West Linn in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, knocked down four 3-pointers in the game's first five minutes and held the lead into the first minute of the second quarter. But the Lions can bomb it from long range, too, and proved it big-time, hitting 15 "threes" and racing away to beat Ida B. Wells 90-70 at West Linn High School. "It was a...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Young CC squad ends year strong

The Dalles gets the spot, but the Crook County High School boys gets the victory. Despite coming up short in their quest to reach the playoffs, the Crook County Cowboys finished the season with a bang. The Cowboys found out last Friday that even if they won their final regular...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

No. 6 Central Catholic boys basketball dominate in 6A state round one

The Rams head to round two against Mountainside on a 20-game win streak with plenty of energy behind them. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 6A boys basketball state tournament, it was more of the same for Central Catholic High. The No. 6 seed Rams' size, strength and speed overwhelmed visiting No. 27 seed Southridge to the tune of a 71-43 victory to advance to the second round. The win also extends the Rams' win streak to 20 consecutive games. Central Catholic hasn't lost in 2022, the last one coming Dec. 27 in the first round...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Lincoln boys basketball wins thriller over Canby

In the final home game in the Cardinals current home gym, they went out with style in a comeback victory. One final time in the current gym of Lincoln High School, the Cardinals boys basketball team went out with style. Trailing visiting Canby 23-13 at halftime during the first round 6A state tournament game, Lincoln came all the way back to win 57-52 and advance to round two. Malachi Seely-Roberts led with 18 points while his twin brother Moroni had 17. Senior guard Sawyer Heald pitched in 14. Lincoln is set to open it's new campus starting in the fall of 2022, leaving the playoff win over Canby as the final game in the current gym before the Cardinals start play across the way in the new building next season. Round two is slated for Friday and the No. 14 Cardinals will matchup with league foe and PIL champion in No. 3 Cleveland. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Portland Tribune

Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion. Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project. Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Benson names princess; Academy Theater goes first run

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.{filler:graphics-local-news-localnews.jpg}TUESDAY, MARCH 1 Benson princess — The third Rose Festival princess has been named, and it's Reba Booze, a junior at Benson High School. About Booze: She plans to pursue internships in the medical field. … "My favorite place to visit in Portland is the Tilikum Bridge Crossing, because it provides a beautiful view of our city." … One of proudest moments was being a paid intern for Tappin Roots, helping spread awareness of Portland's cultural environment. Academy Theater — Heyward Stewart, one of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy