Retro style is making a comeback, and along with that comes the revival of the instant camera. However, these cameras can be very harmful when they end up in landfills. A large portion of cameras is made out of plastic. The batteries are often made from nickel or lithium-ion, containing chemicals harmful to humans and the environment. None of these elements should be in a landfill or incinerator.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO