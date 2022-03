An art installation for your floors is the way the Tennessee designer Rachel Fogarty, co-owner of Nashville's Woven Goods Co., which specializes in hand-woven floor coverings and other textiles from Turkey, likes to think about rugs. In other words, don't be afraid to have a little fun when making your selection. "The right rug can change the whole personality of a room," she says. "It anchors a space, making it so much warmer and cozier." At the same time, Fogarty recognizes that shopping for one can be a daunting prospect for the average homeowner: "I think it can be intimidating because there is no such thing as a cheap rug—even lower budget ones are still an investment." To help you find the right rug for your space and your budget and have fun doing it, Fogarty shares a few designer-backed tips and tricks.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO