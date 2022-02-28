Danzer: Portland Timbers new season one of hope

COLUMN: In 2-2 draw with New England, there is reason to be encouraged about how 2022 might unfold at Providence Park.

In purely soccer terms, the Portland Timbers' 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 26, was both encouraging and exasperating.

But, in a larger sense, it was invigorating.

Sure, investigations into who knew what and how the hometown club responded to the Paul Riley and Andy Polo situations continue to hang over the organization. But, with the Timbers Army at full throat on a rainy night and a crowd announced at 23,411 engaged in the action, a soccer match in Portland felt like an occasion again.

Oh, I know, those postseason games a couple of months back were huge events — special experiences that will live on in Portland sports lore.

But, this season opener provided Timbers' supporters the chance to exhale. After two years of pandemic uncertainty and controversy-driven angst, Portland was in its Soccer City, USA element as the rain fell.

The traditional season-opener tifo was not displayed. In light of the accusations against former Timber Polo, the Timbers Army decided donating money to organizations that support domestic violence victims was more important than any message the traditional north-end display could have sent. The banner that supporters hung where the Timbers enter and exit the field listed phone numbers for those experiencing domestic violence to call — 888-235-5333 in Oregon or 800-799-7233 for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

It was a productive way to express remorse, and to let the Timbers front office and a national television audience know that Portland's soccer community supports getting victims' stories heard. The Timbers Army got across an important message without distracting from the soccer being played.

And, that soccer was a lot of fun.

Even though Portland never managed to lead, there was reasonable hope that the home team — decked out in their dapper new "Heritage Rose" kits — would pull off something magical. That hope was rewarded with two high-quality goals.

The delicate chip Santiago Moreno delivered to free Dairon Asprilla for the first Portland goal was special. So, too, was Asprilla's execution, cushioning the ball with his right foot and tucking it away with his left in a quick one-two dance.

Moreno misfired a couple times. He didn't pick a corner on an early chance. But Moreno's ability to maneuver in tight spaces — see the play that should have resulted in a Portland penalty kick— and to accelerate with the ball at his feet, are fun to watch.

Yimmi Chara's heals-over-head goal might not be topped for pure wow factor all season.

Chara said post-match that it's the type of goal that will buoy his confidence. That's important. At age 30, the younger Chara brother is in his third MLS season and in his physical prime. The bicycle-kick goal was his 11th for Portland in 52 MLS regular-season games, a number the Timbers would like to see climb from one of its Designated Players.

At the other end of the pitch, the play of Zac McGraw in central defense was a significant positive. Up against one of the league's most lethal attacking groups, McGraw stood his ground, read the game well, and was up for the challenge. His performance explains why the Timbers shifted their thought process from trying to add one more young center back to now taking a wait-and-see approach to filling the one remaining roster slot.

McGraw, Bill Tuiloma and the Timbers back line figure to be tested again on Sunday, March 6, when the Timbers visit a LAFC side that opened with a 3-0 thumping of Colorado on a Carlos Vela hat trick. Then, on March 12, comes a visit from an Austin side that thumped Cincinnati 5-0 in its opener.

So, there is much to be proven. Just like in any strangely entertaining MLS season.

But — COVID-19 numbers willing and only one match in — perhaps Yimmi Chara's upside down goal and the buzz it created makes it reasonable to hope that Providence Park in 2022 can return to being a stage for compelling soccer and a sanctuary from the real-world trials beyond the stadium walls.

