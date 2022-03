Nikola Corp. has named a new president whose focus will be to scale the Phoenix-based zero-emissions vehicle maker’s global truck business. Michael Lohscheller brings a background that includes decades in the automotive industry. Most recently he was CEO of VinFast, a Vietnam-based electric automotive brand. He has also worked in various roles at Volkswagen that culminated as executive vice president at Volkswagen Group of America. Before that he was CEO of Opel, where he oversaw that company’s transition into an electric brand. Lohscheller has also worked as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Mitsubishi Motors Europe.

