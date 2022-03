This story originally ran in the Chicago Tribune on June 18, 1974. The Chicago Transit Authority’s first woman bus driver already has an idea for the company suggestion box — a slight redesign in the uniform. Miss Mary E. Wallace, 22, the new driver, said at a press conference yesterday that she likes the blouse and gray and blue colors of the CTA driver’s uniform, but would like it better if ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO