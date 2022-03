A UK couple have painted their house in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country.Rend Platings and her husband Michael used two five-litre tubs of paint, one yellow and one blue, costing £76 in total, to decorate the outside of their home in Cambridge on Sunday.The pair, who live with eight-year-old daughter Samantha, said neighbours have been supportive.Mrs Platings said: “It was my husband’s idea.“He just assumed other people would have done it anyway.“He sent me a WhatsApp with some tubs of paint, two five-litre tubs that he bought, and said...

