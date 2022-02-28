ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak targets Russia with fresh banking sanctions

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government has joined with the US and the EU to announce new sanctions against Russia's central bank. It has banned British people and businesses from making transactions with the Russian central bank, its finance ministry and its wealth fund. The move is designed to cut off Moscow's...

