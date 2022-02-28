ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The importance of robust risk analysis for securely increasing online sales in Latin America

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Alain Delcourt, Managing Director at BoaCompra, a PagSeguro company: 'The current context is particularly fragile in terms of fraud risks: on one hand, ecommerce revenue has been skyrocketing in Latin America; on the other, there’s a scenario of heavy financial instability.'. Fraud is a constant risk for companies...

thepaypers.com

WOWO News

Chinese Influence in Latin America

A group of 12 lawmakers recently penned a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative about the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Latin America and Caribbean trade and economic development. Arkansas Republican Representative Rick Crawford announced the effort Wednesday. In a letter to Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the lawmakers asked for immediate attention to the issue. Crawford says China has now surpassed the United States and is the largest non-continental trading partner for 54 percent of South America. The lawmakers say the recent increase of engagement in the Western Hemisphere is a great cause for concern, given China’s publicized strategy of becoming a world superpower and dominating the economic stage. The lawmakers jointly write, “Before long, China will be significantly positioned to completely dominate Western Hemisphere economics,” adding, “We believe that it is of the highest priority for the U.S. to keep its relationships strong with our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Seekingalpha.com

Liberty Latin America reports Q4 results

Liberty Latin America press release (NASDAQ:LILA): Q4 Adjusted OIBDA $470M (+10% Y/Y) Revenue of $1.28B (+16.4% Y/Y). Adjusted OIBDA margin of 36.7%. LLA 2022 Financial Guidance: P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~18%; adding or upgrading ~600,000 homes passed and adjusted FCF guidance of ~$250 million; ~25% Y/Y reported growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments in Latin America

Paramount on Why Payment Choice Is Key To Winning, Retaining LatAm Streaming Media Subscribers. Consumers in Latin America are trading cable TV for streaming subscriptions, pushing platforms to offer innovative payment experiences to remain competitive. In the Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Paul Del Pin of streaming and entertainment provider Paramount explains why offering a diverse mix of payment options is crucial to capturing and retaining Latin American subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
Seeking Alpha

MercadoLibre: The Amazon Of Latin America Is Growing Fast

MercadoLibre is the e-commerce market leader in South America and has a thriving fintech business. According to eMarketer, e-commerce sales soared 63% in Latin America in 2020, reaching a whopping $100 Billion. The global lockdown and pandemic have accelerated the adoption of E-Commerce and Fintech payment solutions. E-Commerce penetration is...
INTERNET
charlottenews.net

MNC - 'Marcador-no-correcto' setting stronghold in Latin America

Gaming, in general can be traced back to as far as 4600 years ago. From the Royal Game you played using shells and gaming had evolved to today's digital games played on computers, smartphone and tablets. The global online smartphone and tablet games market size was valued at $30.49 billion...
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

