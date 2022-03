Revault, a blockchain vault aggregator, is the first DeFi protocol to integrate with Orbs’ layer-3 technology. Layer 3 technology from Orb will be used to enable three critical Revault features: auto-compound, TVL-APR calculation, and auto-rebalance. Revault hopes to enhance APY by being the “Google search for vaults” Its technology locates and puts money into the strongest vaults automatically. Users may move their assets with a single click after getting a message if a superior vault is discovered.

