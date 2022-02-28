ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain analytics company bitsCrunch receives financing of USD 3.6 million

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based blockchain analytics company bitsCrunch has raised USD 3.6 million in a private funding round. bitsCrunch uses blockchain technology to offer security systems for NFTs with the help of artificial...

Cheddar News

How Companies Are Investing in Data and Analytics

Traci Gusher, EY Americas data and analytics leader, joins Cheddar News to discuss how companies have made strides within data and analytics throughout the pandemic and what the chief information officers of today need to focus on and dedicate resources to.
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

BitsCrunch Raises $3.6 Million from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital and Animoca Brands

BitCrunch has raised $3.6 million in a private round of funding led by Animoca Brands, including Coinbase Ventures, [Crypto.com] Capital, Polygon Studios, and others. The analytics and security products provide actionable NFT insights and help users get ahead of the NFT asset curve with an AI-powered machine learning program. The figure for crypto-based crimes more than doubled last year, reaching around US$14 billion in worldwide transactions, up from US$7.8 billion in 2020.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

bitsCrunch Raises $3.6 Million In Private Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. bitsCrunch, a blockchain analytics firm providing secured services using artificial intelligence (AI) to safeguard the NFT ecosystem, on Thursday raised $3.6 million in a private round of funding from Animoca Brands with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios, among others.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

FuelCell Energy CEO salary rose nearly 8% in 2021, but total compensation fell below $3.6 million

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL, -5.39% disclosed that Chief Executive Jason Few got a 7.8% increase in his base salary in 2021 to $512,211, but his total compensation slipped 5.5% to $3.59 million. In the maker of fuel cells for clean electric power generation's 2021 proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the company said the decline in Few's total compensation resulted from a slip stock awards to $2.64 million from $2.69 million and a drop in non-equity incentive plan compensation to $130,000, while "all other compensation" increased to $301,772 from $204,832. The company said all other compensation for Few included $5,697 in matching 401(k) contributions, $5,000 for the executive health program, $100 in COVID-19 vaccine bonus, $16,936 in memberships and tax preparation fee reimbursements and $274,039 in commuting and relocation benefits. Meanwhile, FuelCell's stock had plunged 53.5% in 2021, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
