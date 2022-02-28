Blockchain analytics company bitsCrunch receives financing of USD 3.6 million

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL, -5.39% disclosed that Chief Executive Jason Few got a 7.8% increase in his base salary in 2021 to $512,211, but his total compensation slipped 5.5% to $3.59 million. In the maker of fuel cells for clean electric power generation's 2021 proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the company said the decline in Few's total compensation resulted from a slip stock awards to $2.64 million from $2.69 million and a drop in non-equity incentive plan compensation to $130,000, while "all other compensation" increased to $301,772 from $204,832. The company said all other compensation for Few included $5,697 in matching 401(k) contributions, $5,000 for the executive health program, $100 in COVID-19 vaccine bonus, $16,936 in memberships and tax preparation fee reimbursements and $274,039 in commuting and relocation benefits. Meanwhile, FuelCell's stock had plunged 53.5% in 2021, while the S&P 500.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO