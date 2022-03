It was another rough night for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday as they fell 122-113 to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in three games. Luka Doncic broke out for a 41-point, 10-rebound and nine-assist performance, as the Warriors couldn't slow down the All-Star guard. But perhaps the more eye-popping stat of the night came in the fourth quarter, when Stephen Curry was not only held scoreless, but he didn't attempt a single shot while playing the entire quarter. That's just the third time in Curry's illustrious career that he's been held scoreless in a quarter, and the first time ever that it's happened in the fourth.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO