Algebra and Geometry Seminar

 6 days ago

Sectorial descent for wrapped Fukaya categories and applications to mirror symmetry. I will describe a package of structural results (joint with Pardon-Shende) for computing...

Popular Mechanics

Mathematicians Found a Way to Simplify an Ancient Greek Geometry Problem

Computers are working to solve an age-old geometry problem. Humans can’t “square the circle” by hand, which was proven in the 1800s. Computer solutions involve infinity, complexity, and some head-scratching. Mathematicians just found a way to simplify one of the three classical problems in Greek mathematics, dating...
MATHEMATICS
KTAL

Best Algebra for Dummies book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In short, algebra is dealing with problems involving variables and unknowns. It can range from something as simple as finding a single exponent — labeled “x” — to dealing with quadratic functions. Algebra is simpler and less specialized than calculus, so more people are required to take it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Phys.org

The algebra of neurons: Study deciphers how a single nerve cell can multiply

Neurons are constantly performing complex calculations to process sensory information and infer the state of the environment. For example, to localize a sound or to recognize the direction of visual motion, individual neurons are thought to multiply two signals. However, how such a computation is carried out has been a mystery for decades. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence have now discovered in fruit flies the biophysical basis that enables a specific type of neuron to multiply two incoming signals. This provides fundamental insights into the algebra of neurons—the computations that may underlie countless processes in the brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Symbolic iteration method based on computer algebra analysis for Kepler's equation

The Kepler's equation of elliptic orbits is one of the most significant fundamental physical equations in Satellite Geodesy. This paper demonstrates symbolic iteration method based on computer algebra analysis (SICAA) to solve the Kepler's equation. The paper presents general symbolic formulas to compute the eccentric anomaly (E) without complex numerical iterative computation at run-time. This approach couples the Taylor series expansion with higher-order trigonometric function reductions during the symbolic iterative progress. Meanwhile, the relationship between our method and the traditional infinite series expansion solution is analyzed in this paper, obtaining a new truncation method of the series expansion solution for the Kepler's equation. We performed substantial tests on a modest laptop computer. Solutions for 1,002,001 pairs of (e, M) has been conducted. Compared with numerical iterative methods, 99.93% of all absolute errors Î´E of eccentric anomaly (E) obtained by our method is lower than machine precision \(\epsilon\) over the entire interval. The results show that the accuracy is almost one order of magnitude higher than that of those methods (double precision). Besides, the simple codes make our method well-suited for a wide range of algebraic programming languages and computer hardware (GPU and so on).
COMPUTERS
#Algebra#Seminar#Geometry#Sectorial#Pardon Shende#Auroux Hanlon Jeffs#Hanlon Hicks Ward

