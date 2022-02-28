ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Talent: 8 Effective Ways to Retain Your Key Players

By Editorial Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees are the driving force of any organization. If they perform well and become your top talent, the company will grow. If they don’t, the growth of the company will stagnate. Every successful organization is driven by the hard work of its employees. For instance, take the example...

protocol.com

10 experts redefining recruiting and retaining talent in tech

When it comes to recruiting and retaining talent in the tech industry, the rules have changed. Attracting and holding on to great talent now requires a new level of innovation, leaving many HR leaders and executives to figure it out as they go. Here are 10 experts to keep an eye on as recruiting and retention continues to morph within tech.
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Top Recruiter Shares Successful Strategies to Attract and Retain Talent: 'You Can't Wait Until They Resign and Then Offer to Fix the Problem'

Christopher Hurst is a Global Leaders in Law Ambassador and Managing Director of Kingsley Green Recruitment. Below, Chris shares his thought and insights on ‘the war for talent’ and ‘the great resignation.’ He includes his expert tips on attracting and retaining talent, offers advice to GC’s looking to move roles, and shares his thoughts on the future of work. Finally, Chris discusses the law firm pay rises and outlines the steps in-house leaders can take to ensure it does not impact their talent retention.
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Diversity Scavenger Hunt: How to Attract and Retain Top Talent

On Feb. 18, I had the opportunity to present “The Diversity Scavenger Hunt: Effective Strategies to Attract and Retain the Best Team Inside and Out” at the American Bar Association 2022 Corporate Counsel CLE Seminar in Orlando, Florida. The program was the result of a collaboration with co-presenter Leslie D. Davis, president and CEO of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF), and contributor Laurie N. Robinson Haden, president and CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC). Davis and I presented to an engaged audience of in-house counsel and firm lawyers, incorporating input from Robinson Haden who was unable to join us live. Diverse members of our profession continue to face challenges despite efforts to remediate longstanding obstacles to achieving respect and full access. I was reminded of the first time I presented to the ABA Corporate Counsel group in 2013 on “Taking the High Road: How to Deal Ethically With Bullies Who Don’t Play by the Rules,” which included a discussion on the interplay between bullying and bias in the law. I have written and spoken often on how bias impacts lawyers. Despite the increased focus on diversity, inclusion and elimination of bias, unfortunately there is stubborn resistance to change. We discussed obstacles to advancement, common excuses for glacial progress and strategies for effecting change.
ORLANDO, FL
