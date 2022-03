Be fearless Prior to the American Revolution there was a pamphlet entitled “Common Sense” that explained the way the colonists were being treated was wrong. We are not subject to a foreign power anymore, but maybe to our own authorities. Rules and regulations that seem to have uncommon sense abound these days. It all leads to confusion, head scratching and fear. The Bible says 365 times to “fear not.” That is one for each day. Rise, shine...

OCALA, FL ・ 9 MINUTES AGO