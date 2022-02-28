ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-China’s mRNA COVID vaccine candidates

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent “zero-COVID” restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. Two foreign COVID-19 vaccines using...

Killeen Daily Herald

Low Risk Seen for Second Allergic Reaction to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with an allergic reaction to their first dose of mRNA severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, the risk for repeated immediate allergic and severe immediate allergic reactions associated with a second dose is low, according to a review published online Feb. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

BioNTech to ship mRNA vaccine factory kits to Africa

Amid debate for better vaccine access for poorer regions, BioNTech has developed a vaccine factory made from shipping containers, that it plans to ship to Africa. Local production of the vaccines will start within 12 month of the container installation. BioNTech staff will initially run the procedure, whilst local partners...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

