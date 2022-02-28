ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

COMMENTARY: Who is inflation culprit?

By DR. MARK W. HENDRICKSON
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation – defined herein as a widespread increase in the prices of widely purchased consumer goods – has gotten worse since I commented on it last spring. According to the official Consumer Price Index, inflation is currently running at 7.5% year over year – the highest since...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Hendrickson: Inflation — who or what is the culprit?

Inflation — defined herein as a widespread increase in the prices of widely purchased consumer goods – has gotten worse since I commented on it last spring. According to the official Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation is currently running at 7.5% year over year — the highest since 1982.
BUSINESS
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: More Americans wanted

In a little-noticed announcement released during the holiday season, the Census Bureau reported that the U.S. population had grown by a minuscule 0.1% during the year ending July 1, 2021. That's the lowest annual increase in our entire history, and this stagnation has seriously negative implications for the nation's future.
IMMIGRATION
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: China commands our attention

The 2022 Winter Olympics again focused the world’s attention on China. The games provided China with an opportunity to impress a worldwide audience and to distract attention from criticism over human rights violations and other issues. But there is rarely a time when China is not in the spotlight....
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Reuters

Who can fix the price tags? U.S. businesses hit by labor shortages, inflation

March 2 (Reuters) - In the U.S. Midwest one retailer planned to raise prices but did not have enough floor staff to physically change the tags. In the South, a high-end restaurant chain let employees "shift surf" among the eateries it owned, tailoring their schedules and maximizing their moneymaking. But the new system left some establishments short-staffed.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Phil Gramm
Person
Milton Friedman
Person
Murray Rothbard
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Consumer Price Index#Orthodox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Times and Democrat

Today’s Mortgage Rates Drop | March 1, 2022

Mortgage rates are lower today with some loan types down significantly. New borrowers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will see rates averaging 4.401%, down 0.117 percentage points from yesterday. The biggest mover was the average rate on a VA loan, which dropped 0.515 percentage points to 4.345%. Refinancers should...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy