The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced its new season, which includes the launch of an extensive tour through Maryland, the 40th anniversary of Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and a lineup of conducting debuts as the orchestra heads into the second year of its search for a new music director. The BSO has “been on a transformational journey since 2019,” board chair Barry F. Rosen said at ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO