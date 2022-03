ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Kestenbaum said he’s been researching Washtenaw County property records since before he became county clerk and register of deeds 17 years ago. “I was finding racially restrictive covenants all over the county — even out in the Chelsea area, Manchester area, Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and so on,” he said, referring to policies that kept Blacks and other people of color from living in many neighborhoods unless they were at-home servants of white people.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO