ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Michael Keaton Wins SAG Award For Performance In ‘Dopesick’

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lw894_0eR1ibpd00

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Michael Keaton is a Screen Actors Guild Award winner for the fourth time.

The Kennedy Township native took home the award on Sunday night for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick.

In the miniseries, Keaton plays the role of a doctor who becomes the victim of a pharmaceutical company’s advertising tactics before becoming an addict himself.

In his acceptance speech, Keaton dedicated this year’s award to his sister and his nephew, who died in 2016 after battling addiction.

This is Keaton’s fourth SAG award win, having won in the following years for the following roles:

  • 2014 — Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture — Birdman
  • 2015 — Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture — Spotlight
  • 2021 — Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie — The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Michael Keaton Dedicates SAG Win to Late Nephew During Tearful Acceptance Speech

Click here to read the full article. Michael Keaton was teary-eyed as he accepted the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award for best male actor in a television movie or limited series. He won the award for “Dopesick,” which tells stories of people and families struggling with opioid addiction while focusing on PurduePharma, the company that developed and promoted OxyContin. The project was a personal one for Keaton, whose own nephew died of fentanyl overdose. In his acceptance speech, he took a moment to commemorate his nephew, along with sharing his gratitude for his career and his hopeful thoughts for Ukraine. “There’s an...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Will Smith, Ariana DeBose Win at 2022 SAG Awards (Full List of Winners)

'CODA,' with a largely deaf/non-hearing cast, won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Will Smith, whose varied career accomplishments include landing two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning four Grammy Awards, won his first SAG Award on Sunday (Feb. 27). The 28th annual SAG Awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and were broadcast on TNT and TBS.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California. Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”. Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”. Female supporting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Kennedy Township, PA
NYLON

Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 SAG Awards

We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild. This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks to Play Celie and Sofia in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie

Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple” movie musical has found its Celie and Sofia in Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks. Both actors reprise their respective roles from the stage musical, where Taylor made her Broadway debut as Celie in 2007 following her “American Idol” win, and Brooks earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 2015 revival. Taylor and Brooks’ casting was announced on Thursday as part of the ABC News special “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising.” During the broadcast, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis interviewed the women about reviving their roles for the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdman
Person
Michael Keaton
Variety

10 Years After Whitney Houston’s Death, the Singer’s Estate Sees Quadruple Growth in Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago today, the world lost Whitney Houston. She was 48 years old and on the precipice of a long-awaited comeback that was tragically cut short the night before the 2012 Grammy Awards. But she’s far from forgotten, thanks to the work of Houston’s estate and its partners at Primary Wave Entertainment, who continue to unspool plans that will keep the superstar’s legacy top of mind for years to come. A renewed focus on Houston’s music began as soon as Primary Wave partnered with the estate in 2019, taking a 50% stake in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Morgan Stevens, ‘Fame’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Actor, Dies at 70

Morgan Stevens, an actor best known for his role as the teacher David Reardon in the television series “Fame” and his recurring role on popular 1990s series “Melrose Place,” died Jan. 26 of heart disease at his home in Hollywood, according to the L.A. Coroner’s office. He was 70 years old. Born Calvin Morgan Stevens in Knoxville, Tenn., his screen credits spanned three decades, with the actor primarily establishing himself in television. His first credited role came in 1979, with a guest appearance on the Bonnie Franklin-starring CBS sitcom “One Day at a Time.” Stevens joined the ensemble of the syndicated drama...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Motion Picture#Film Star#Kdka Tv#Michaelkeaton
Billboard

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez & More: A History of Female Pop Stars Overlooked by Oscars

When the 2022 Oscar nominations were unveiled last week, a lot of fans were surprised that Lady Gaga‘s buzzy performance in House of Gucci didn’t make the cut. And their confusion didn’t come out of nowhere: Gaga’s turn as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed film had already garnered her acting nominations with the Screen Actors Guild, the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and even a win for best actress from the New York Film Critics Circle.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Flows in a Peach Draped Dress and Platform Sandals at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kerry Washington flows in a peachy gown for the NAACP Image Awards. The awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles and airing on BET. Some of tonight’s attendees include Issa Rae, Zendaya, Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross. In a tweet, Washington unveiled her breath-taking look. For the outfit, Washington donned a peach out-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown that featured a train and a draped bodice that added even more volume to her garment. As for accessories, she carried a metallic pink clutch that matched her color scheme and shined with silver hardware and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Mitchell Ryan, Actor in ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dharma & Greg,’ Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, an actor known for roles in “Dark Shadows,” “Dharma & Greg” and movies including “Magnum Force” and “High Plains Drifter,” died Friday in Los Angeles, his agent confirmed. He was 88. Soap opera fans may remember Ryan best for his role of Burke Devlin on “Dark Shadows,” a gothic soap that aired on ABC in the late 60s and early 70s. Ryan played Burke until 1967, when he was replaced by Anthony George. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on “Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her costar’s death in a Friday Facebook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunite at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have reunited in public following the success of A Star Is Born a few years ago. The pair headed up the 2018 reboot of the classic story, playing the roles of Ally and Jack, with Gaga going on to win Best Original Song at the Oscars for ‘Shallow’.
MUSIC
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy