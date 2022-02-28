Michael Keaton Wins SAG Award For Performance In ‘Dopesick’

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Michael Keaton is a Screen Actors Guild Award winner for the fourth time.

The Kennedy Township native took home the award on Sunday night for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick.

In the miniseries, Keaton plays the role of a doctor who becomes the victim of a pharmaceutical company’s advertising tactics before becoming an addict himself.

In his acceptance speech, Keaton dedicated this year’s award to his sister and his nephew, who died in 2016 after battling addiction.

