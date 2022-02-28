ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Growth Partners Forecasts Record Retail Sales For 2022.

Cover picture for the articleCustomer Growth Partners (CGP) forecasts that retail sales will increase to a record $4.79 trillion this year. The organization’s 2022 annual forecast slows a bit from 2021’s 14.1% pace – the highest on record CGP says – to 7.2% this year, which equals a record $4.79 trillion, up from $4.47 trillion...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
Business Insider

How grocery retailers can adapt to changing consumer behavior

Grocery retailers have been improving in-store experiences and implementing omnichannel strategies for the past few years to accommodate evolving shopping habits. The pandemic dramatically accelerated those efforts as buyers became more reliant on mobile apps and websites to get food delivered to their door. A new survey of US consumers* from PayPal indicates these habits aren't about to change.
Benzinga

Cannabis Extraction Co. Ayurcann Shares Slightly Up On Record Sales, 106% YoY Revenue Growth

Gross margins was of $1.8 million, compared to $302,000 for the three-months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 500% year-over-year. "This quarter we have shown and have proven again that Ayurcann is able to maintain a profitable business and expand its market share,"Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, stated. "Ayurcann works diligently to serve its clients and continues to grow its revenues, while keeping an eye on its bottom line. We are thrilled to see our revenues grow at a steady pace while maintaining strong margins and being responsible to our shareholders. We can confidently say that we fully expect to show continued growth and build on our momentum."
Shropshire Star

BAE Systems forecasts more growth after sales rise

Defence giant BAE Systems has posted strong results and forecast further sales growth in 2022 after reporting a 13 per cent increase in 2021 core earnings. The builder of combat ships, submarines and fighter jets said orders exceeded expectations and expects another year of good orders in 2022. It said...
Benzinga

Hormel Foods Clocks 24% Sales Growth In Q1, Reaffirms FY22 Forecast

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, beating the consensus of $2.93 billion. Organic net sales improved 13%. EPS of $0.44 was in line with Street view. The gross margin contracted 60 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The operating margin was...
Benzinga

Save Foods To Bring Superior Avocados To European Consumers, Retailers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that Galilee Export is now using Save Foods’ crop protection treatment on all its avocados. Save Food’s eco-friendly treatment has been shown to keep avocados fresh and in good condition for up to twice as long compared to conventionally treated produce. “Our partnership with Galilee Export is providing European consumers and retailers with a superior quality of avocado,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “As the produce treated with Save Foods’ products stays fresher for longer, there is a reduction in produce waste and the quality of the produce is maintained for longer periods. We are happy to help growers and packers comply with stricter regulations in a sustainable way, using our green products. We also look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with our partner Galilee Export in the near future.”
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Ginger, Shoutem Partner To Offer Direct-To-Consumer Apps To Cannabis Retailers

Ginger [Commerce], a California pure-play, direct-to-consumer platform, launched an exclusive partnership with Shoutem, Benzinga has learned exclusively. Ginger and Shoutem are now creating iOS native, white-labeled mobile apps exclusively for Ginger’s customer brands. How It Works. Ginger’s headless and white-labeled e-commerce and logistics solution enables cannabis brands to offer...
Footwear News

Wolverine Delivers Revenue Growth of Nearly 25% in Q4 as Merrell, Saucony Hit 2021 Sales Records

Click here to read the full article. Wolverine Worldwide reported strong fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results as the footwear conglomerate faced supply chain challenges head on. The company – which owns Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Keds and more – saw revenues of $635.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 24.7% versus the prior year. As for its full fiscal 2021 numbers, the company reported revenue at $2.4 billion, up 34.8% versus the prior year. “We are pleased that the company managed through a challenging supply chain to deliver nearly 25% revenue growth in the fourth quarter,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Halal Food Market in the US to grow by USD 8.17 billion from 2019 to 2024|Increasing Sales through Retail Channels to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market in US is set to grow by USD 8.17 billion from 2019 to 2024. Technavio report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of over 5%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY

