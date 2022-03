Stacey E. Burke: 20-year lawyer, legal marketing expert and consulting business owner. I left a highly lucrative law firm partnership in 2013. Upon my exit, I intended to take a pause and eventually return to another law firm; however, my former competitors asked me for help—and thus my law firm consulting business was born. I never intended to run my own business, and certainly never intended for my foray into consulting to become a permanent job. As I quickly discovered, though, the legal industry had a significant void and need that I came to fill—and as a result, I have turned what I am most passionate about and enjoy the most within law into a career and a thriving business.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO