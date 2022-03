We want to start out this by saying that just because a company applies for a patent for a particular idea, it isn't necessarily something practicable—or something they intend on attempting to bring to market. We think this newly surfaced Toyota patent (spotted by a user at the newnissanz.com forums) falls into both of those categories, but it's an interesting and certainly novel approach to active safety intervention. It attempts to patent a very strange idea: changing the amount of friction between your hand and the steering wheel to help keep the car from making a dangerous maneuver.

