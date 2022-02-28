ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You Ready For Season 5 of Snowfall?

Channel 6000
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX’s Damson Idris and Angela Lewis in “Snowfall” talk about...

www.koin.com

Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Damson Idris At ‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Premiere

Actor Damson Idris got suited and booted up for the red carpet premiere of Snowfall season 5 in Los Angeles! The event took place at Grandmaster Recorders on Thursday night. The 30-year-old was joined on the carpet with his castmates as well! After meeting him here in Atlanta with the first season and interviewing him, I thought he was the nicest guy ever! I follow him now on Instagram and he has impeccable taste! This black well-fitted suit fits his style perfectly and I have the details on what he wore inside…
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Snowfall's Damson Idris Explains Season 5 Franklin, Ponders Similarities Between Veronique and His Mom

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from Snowfall‘s Feb. 23 season premiere. The Franklin Saint that fans saw in Snowfall‘s two-part Season 5 opener this week is the one star Damson Idris, the man behind the character, has always wanted to play. “Jumping ahead 15 months was incredibly smart of the writers,” Idris tells TVLine. “We’ve seen Franklin grinding and being this kind of young, entrepreneurial figure in the drug game. But now it’s 1986 and he’s fully at the top of his empire, so the only way to go is down. That’s going to be...
digitalspy.com

Snowfall's Damson Idris teases Franklin's future in season 5

Snowfall star Damson Idris has spoken on what's to come for his character Franklin Saint in season 5 of the show. The FX drama kicked off its fifth outing last night (February 23) with a double episode, with the Saint now holding a huge fortune while also on the cusp of fatherhood.
TVLine

Snowfall Season 5 Premiere Recap: Twisted Fates Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Len Bias’ tragic death in 1986 served as a foreboding harbinger in the two-part Season 5 premiere of FX’s hit crime drama Snowfall Wednesday night. More cautious and paranoid than ever, Franklin attempted to tighten his familial circle by any means necessary and refused to leave any loose ends. This was in part, as fans found out, because his live-in girlfriend and business partner Veronique is expecting their first child. His desire to protect himself and Veronique got put to the test when White Rob’s impetuous pal Thad sniffed too much cocaine and...
Collider

How to Watch 'Snowfall' Season 5: Where It's Streaming, Episode Schedule, and More

Season 5 of the hit crime drama Snowfall is hitting the small screen on February 23, where Franklin Saint's journey into the world of crack cocaine distribution will continue. Created by Dave Andron, Eric Amadio, and the late great John Singleton, Snowfall has seen some tremendous success in its nearly five-year run, with both critics and general audiences praising the show's authentic depiction of 1980s Los Angeles as well as the gripping performance from Damson Idris as Saint himself. In case you're prepping to take a nose dive into the neon-laced City of Angels, here's everything you need to know before watching Season 5.
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Snowfall’ Season 5 on FX And Hulu, Where the ‘80s Coke Craze Hits Hard in Its Fifth Season

As Snowfall returns to streaming on FX and Hulu for a fifth season, it’s 1986 in the City of Angels. Freed from his cane act, with a new flame by his side, and still doing big numbers in the drug business, youthful drug kingpin Franklin Saint is aiming to diversify his ill gotten gains into legit real estate property. His position of power has been secured. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t problems…
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Snowfall’ Hits Series High With 4.3M Total Viewers For Season 5 Debut

Click here to read the full article. FX’s Snowfall started off its fifth season strong, hitting series highs with its two-episode debut. On Wednesday, FX revealed that Snowfall averaged 4.3 million Total Viewers across linear, VOD and streaming with its Feb. 23 premiere, marking the series’ most-watched season to date. The latest total viewer count was up 13% from the previous season and 43% up from Season 3. Snowfall Season 4 was FX’s most-watched series of 2021. Season 5 of Snowfall is set in the summer of 1986. Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on...
TV SERIES
