A visual map of a Kubernetes deployment

When it first launched, Robin.io mostly focused on storage solutions, but it has since expanded beyond that to offer a more fully featured Kubernetes platform. Its marketing always emphasized large telco operators, with solutions for automating 5G services applications on Kubernetes and orchestrating private 5G and LTE deployments, for example. Rakuten Symphony, meanwhile, focuses on exactly these kinds of cloud-native open infrastructure deployments and services. It surely also helped that Robin.io owns 70 patents and counts numerous Fortune 1000 enterprises around the globe among its customers. Sounds like a match made in telco heaven.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO