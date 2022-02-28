Column: Our kids need empathy and healing

Empathy is all in vogue. Driven largely by the Great Resignation, the mass exodus of about 40 million American workers since April of last year, the world is talking about the need for more empathic leaders. A growing compendium of research is disproving that these departures have anything to do with spoiled Z's and Millennials, too much Covid money in the economy, a new dot-com boom, or a singular refusal among all age groups to ever return to an office. In fact, a majority of the resignations could be traced to autocratic, micromanaging and narcissistic bosses and the toxic environments they tend to create. Now, the same pundits who have, month after month, incorrectly predicted an end to the big quit have reluctantly begun to admit that maybe soft skills, like empathy, matter after all. But as good as it is to see so many finally getting it right, they are still thinking about things the wrong way. See, far too many of these "experts" are talking about empathy and a drive for results as if they are mutually exclusive -- as if there needs to be a choice between them. But there doesn't.

