Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrated his side’s individual defending as being as good as a goal after they ground out a 1-0 win at home to West Ham.Sadio Mane scored the 27th-minute winner but right-back Alexander-Arnold was the architect of a victory which reduced Manchester City’s gap at the top of the Premier League to three points.The England defender provided a career-best 16th assist but also produced a brilliant goalline clearance to deny Pablo Fornals.And he was not alone in contributing to a clean sheet, with fellow full-back Andy Robertson and midfielder Naby Keita also delivering goal-preventing tackles.“All these situations...

