When she’s in the studio, Avril Lavigne likes working with people who aren’t afraid to push up the guitar in her mix. “A lot of times, I have to go through each track with producers and just get them to, like… turn up the rock knob!” Lavigne says, before letting out a hearty laugh, during an early February Zoom conversation with Billboard. With her new album, she explains, “There was no holding back. I didn’t have to push anyone. It was just like, ‘Okay, yay, finally.’”

