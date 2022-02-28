Larson's collision with Elliott is early season NASCAR drama

Kyle Larson picked up his first win of the season last week in California. Now, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion will set his sights on Las Vegas Motor Speedway along with the rest of the top stock car drivers in the sport. The green flag will drop on the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday for the first test of NASCAR's new "Next-Gen" car on a 1.5-mile speedway, the most common track setup on the NASCAR schedule. Larson won the spring NASCAR in Las Vegas race a season ago on his way to 10 wins and a series championship.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO