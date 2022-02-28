ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X13s Lasts an Absurd 28 Hours on a Charge

By Dave LeClair
howtogeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo when absolutely crazy at MWC 2022 with all sorts of laptops, but one that really stood out from the crowd is the ThinkPad X13s, which lasts around 28 hours on a single charge and runs the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip. Lenovo ThinkPad X13s. The Lenovo ThinkPad laptops...

www.howtogeek.com

Ars Technica

Lenovo announces the first Arm-based ThinkPad

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13s will be the first ThinkPad to use an Arm-based processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Lenovo announced on Friday. ThinkPads represent Lenovo's most powerful laptop lineup, and they're marketed to enterprises and power users. It's interesting to see one of the machines foregoing the new Intel 12th-generation and AMD Ryzen 6000 laptop chips to put Windows 11 Pro on Arm. We briefly saw the ThinkPad X13s in person, and it had a lighter, cheaper plastic feel to it but also sported a textured matte finish.
TECHNOLOGY

