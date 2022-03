The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it advises the use of molnupiravir for high-risk COVID-19 patients. Molnupiravir is an antiviral COVID-19 pill developed by Merck & Co., while Paxlovid is the pill manufactured by Pfizer. According to NPR, health officials have been unwilling to prescribe molnupiravir to patients as it is considered much less effective than its Pfizer counterpart. Both were FDA-approved in December 2021 and are administered by the U.S. government.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO