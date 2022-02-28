ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo Announces the First Snapdragon-Powered ThinkPad

By Andrew Heinzman
 5 days ago

It seems that PC manufacturers are finally starting to take ARM seriously. Lenovo just announced its ThinkPad X13s laptop, the very first ThinkPad to run on a Snapdragon chipset. While the ThinkPad X13x won’t crush any of Lenovo’s high-end machines, it packs some impressive specs and (supposedly) packs a 28-hour battery...

hypebeast.com

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Pairs 12th-Gen Intel CPU With Latest GeForce RTX GPUs

Lenovo has now unveiled its 5th-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop, geared for those who need a little extra performance while working from home. Now carrying the newest 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, the workhorse of a computer pairs the CPU with NVIDIA‘s newest GeForce RTX GPUs, making sure you have plenty of computer power when your job calls for it, or even if you’re taking a break and hoping to run some video games. RAM can be upgraded to 64GB DDR5 with a maximum of 8TB in SSD storage, and Lenovo installed a vapor chamber cooling system with integrated liquid metal thermal paste that it claims can increase performance by 10%. Other features of the laptop include a 16-inch 16:10 display with 4K resolution, up to 600 nits in brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Dolby Voice noise-cancelling.
Android Authority

Lenovo unveils a super slim 5G ThinkPad with 28 hours of battery life

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s runs on a 3rd-generation Qualcomm chip and promises two days of battery life to boost productivity. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 mobile processor. This Windows 11 laptop supports sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G for the ultimate in connectivity. Battery...
laptopmag.com

IdeaPad Flex 5 and Duet 5i announced at MWC 2022 — A power-up for Lenovo's 2-in-1 and detachable lineup

Lenovo has its foot firmly on the gas at MWC 2022 and is accelerating its laptop lineup with updates to the IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable. The updates are primarily focused on what's inside these affordable and versatile laptops with the Flex 5 gaining Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 6000-series options, while the Duet 5i sticks to an Intel-only diet with up to a Core i7 12th Gen CPU.
SPY

Is the New Lenovo ThinkPad X13s the M1 MacBook Air Equivalent We’ve Been Waiting For?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We didn’t think a business oriented laptop could possibly be in the running to displace the M1-powered Apple MacBook Air as one of the best laptops you can buy, but Lenovo certainly has our attention. As part of its MWC 2022 announcements, the company officially introduced its ThinkPad X13s, which is notable for featuring the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. We’ll detail more of that later, but believe us when we say...
