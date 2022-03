DENVER (CBS4)– Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death but the State of Colorado doesn’t even recognize it as a disease, let alone collect data or spend any money on research. That would change under a bill at the state Capitol. (credit: Lynn Blake) This comes after a couple of hundred hospitals and ambulance companies in Colorado participated in a voluntary data collection effort last year, reporting more than 3,300 cardiac arrests, 87% of them resulting in death. Lynn Blake is one of those who beat the odds. She was 27 years old when she had a cardiac arrest. “I was...

