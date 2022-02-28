ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British retailer McColl's gets interest for parts of business

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - McColl’s recently received a takeover approach which was then withdrawn, the British retailer said on Monday, as it looks for fresh funding amid falling sales.

The company, which operates more than 1,100 convenience stores, did not name the party that made the takeover approach, but said it was looking at indications of interest to buy parts of its business.

McColl’s now expects its fiscal 2022 profit to be “slightly” behind current market expectations, it added. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

