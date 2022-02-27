ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Barnet car crash: Teen dies and three arrested

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old has died and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London. The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was found...

www.bbc.co.uk

