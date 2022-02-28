ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Yard Act and Baba Ali cover LCD Soundsystem’s ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’

By Will Richards
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYard Act and their support act Baba Ali covered LCD Soundsystem at a hometown show in Leeds this weekend (February 26) – see footage below. Yard Act are currently mid-way through huge run of UK tour dates on the back of debut album ‘The Overload’, which reached Number Two in the...

