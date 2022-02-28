ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Is Reportedly Working on an iPad-MacBook Hybrid Featuring a 20-Inch Folding Display

Cover picture for the articleApple is now rumored to be working on a new device featuring a large foldable display that can serve both as a tablet and laptop. According to Bloomberg regular Mark Gurman, the tech giant is now in...

