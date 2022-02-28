Apple Is Reportedly Working on an iPad-MacBook Hybrid Featuring a 20-Inch Folding Display

Major chip manufacturers Intel, AMD and ARM have now come together in agreement on a universal chiplet standard. Known aptly as Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe), the new coalition includes other tech giants such as Samsung, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Qualcomm and TSMC, and the shared design will enable these manufacturers to “mix and match” chiplets from each other to create the best system-on-chips without increased cost, time and effort from producing their own unique designs from scratch. They’ll also potentially perform more consistently, benefiting everything from smartphones to cloud servers.
