Jon Pardi Releases New Single & Announces 2022 Tour

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Brett Young, “You Didn’t” (Video) In his latest track, Young continues in the vein of country-soul grooves such as “Mercy” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” which brought him a string of chart-topping hits. The video for his latest release, “You Didn’t,” features Young’s wife Taylor portraying the one who got away, while Young’s polished-yet-weathered voice laments, “You didn’t need more/ You just needed different.” In the clip, Young is brokenhearted and alone in his home, reliving memories that were made in every room. Morning coffees for two are replaced by a lone liquor glass — and in the video’s final frame, he falls asleep holding a photograph of his ex-lover. The video was helmed by Seth Kupersmith, who also directed some Young’s previous videos, including “Lady.”

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO