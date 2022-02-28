ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Jon Pardi Releases New Single & Announces 2022 Tour

By jwills
catcountry96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Pardi is getting things going here in 2022 – he recently released his new single to country radio “Last Night Lonely.”. Now Jon announced...

www.catcountry96.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Effingham Radio

Jon Pardi To Launch Headline Tour In July

Jon Pardi will kick off his headlining Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour on July 14th in Irving, TX with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. The tour takes its name from Jon's chart-topping hit. Tickets go on sale on March 4th at 10 a.m. local venue time at jonpardi.com.
IRVING, TX
iheart.com

Jon Pardi To Kick Off 'Ain’t Always The Cowboy' Tour This Summer

Jon Pardi is bringing the “Pardi” to you — the country hitmaker just announced his new tour dates, shortly after releasing his latest single “Last Night Lonely.” Pardi is bringing Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters along on the “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” Tour, which is set to kick off in July. Pardi promised it's “gonna be awesome!”
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Whiskey Myers and More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Brett Young, “You Didn’t” (Video) In his latest track, Young continues in the vein of country-soul grooves such as “Mercy” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” which brought him a string of chart-topping hits. The video for his latest release, “You Didn’t,” features Young’s wife Taylor portraying the one who got away, while Young’s polished-yet-weathered voice laments, “You didn’t need more/ You just needed different.” In the clip, Young is brokenhearted and alone in his home, reliving memories that were made in every room. Morning coffees for two are replaced by a lone liquor glass — and in the video’s final frame, he falls asleep holding a photograph of his ex-lover. The video was helmed by Seth Kupersmith, who also directed some Young’s previous videos, including “Lady.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Irving, TX
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy