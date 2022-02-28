ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-CLC’s Sorn on becoming a K-pop idol: “I thought I could be the ‘Thai Princess’”

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CLC member Sorn has opened up about her journey as a foreigner in the K-pop industry. In a recent interview with Korea Times, the Thai singer spoke about her decision to pursue her music career in South Korea and her life as a K-pop trainee and idol. Sorn first rose...

www.nme.com

NME

Megan Thee Stallion announces first ever VR concert tour

Megan Thee Stallion has announced the first ever VR concert tour. The singer will hit road for a series of shows in the US entitled ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’. The VR concert will feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments, and features “hot custom” wardrobes.
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
NME

Here’s the ‘Wordle’ answer for today

Struggling with today’s Wordle puzzle? Not a problem – to keep your streak intact, we’ve got you covered. The answer for yesterday (puzzle 258 on March 4) was Ahead, which followed Mourn, Nasty, Rupee, Choke, Chant and Spill. The Wordle answer for today (puzzle 259 on March...
E! News

Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash. Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
NME

CMAT – ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ review: Irish newcomer looks on the bright side of life

In the finite space between frothy pop melodies and slicing self-deprecation sits CMAT. The emerging Irish country-pop icon – real name Ciara Mary Alice Thompson – and her confident debut, ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’, encourages you to have a little dance in celebration of all your sins; she strums away all the bad things she’s done without ever giving up faith that the best thing to do is to just laugh about it, and strive to be better.
NME

Atlanta’s experimental rap duo EarthGang: “We put our life up for sale. Why portray somebody else’s?”

In a world full of outlandish and boisterous ringleaders trying to demand attention, Atlanta’s EarthGang are the laidback duo doing things their own way. Since meeting back in high school, Olu and WowGr8’s musical ambitions have slotted effortlessly together in a dog-eat-dog world. After releasing their first album ‘Shallow Graves For Toys’ back in 2013, a major label debut followed six years later with ‘Mirrorland’. Of course, in between all of this, EarthGang also released a trilogy of EPs called ‘Rags’, ‘Royalty’, and ‘Robots’. And now, after a series of pushbacks, the duo have just released their full-length follow-up ‘Ghetto Gods’. As the reserved Olu told the audience at a recent performance: “there was a Mercury and all these other retrogrades going on. We didn’t want to put it out with all that”.
Deadline

‘CODA’ Stars Show Off Enthusiasm For Their Movie, And For Each Other – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. After sweeping the awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, capped by a fest-record $25 million sale to Apple, CODA has proven to be the little engine that could. Financed independently after Lionsgate insisted on stars — writer-director Siân Heder and star Marlee Matlin dug in and refused to make the film unless they could populate the Rossi family with actors who were deaf, just like their characters — CODA got done as a modestly budgeted independent that Apple slotted in August, before most awards films come on the scene. The film has emerged as...
