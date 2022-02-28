ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US travel groups urge relaxation of Covid restrictions

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is being urged to replace US pandemic-era travel advisories. This should include repealing the pre-departure testing rule for vaccinated inbound air travellers. The US Travel Association and other trade bodies called for “endemic-focused” policies that enable travel to fully resume and the American economy to accelerate...

