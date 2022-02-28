Portland Center Stage takes on the first of the 10 plays in August Wilson's epic 'The Pittsburgh Cycle' series

Perhaps nobody told the story of Black Americans, at least in the 20th century, better than the late playwright August Wilson.

"The theater's poet of Black America" he was called, and was best known for the epic chronological series of stories called "The Pittsburgh Cycle." These 10 plays, one for each decade, document Black heritage and experiences in the 20th century, and focus on issues such as historical exploitation, race relations and identity.

Naturally, theater companies make it a point to highlight such work these days, and Portland Center Stage brings Wilson to the local stage with the first of his 10 plays, "Gem of the Ocean." It stages starting March 5 (with previews) through April 3 at The Armory.

The interesting thing is whereas Wilson's life began in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1945, it ended at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle in 2005 at age 60, after he battled cancer. He had lived in Seattle since 1990, and worked with Seattle Rep theater company. (He's interred in Pittsburgh).

Chip Miller, Portland Center Stage associate artistic director, is thrilled to be directing an August Wilson play.

"The opportunity to interpret the work of August Wilson feels like a major rite of passage," Miller said. "The first time I ever saw a stage full of Black people was in a production of (Wilson's sixth play in the series) 'Two Trains Running' when I was in middle school.

"The chance to investigate Wilson's work with this smart and fierce group of collaborators is like hitting the jackpot."

The all-local cast includes Bobby Bermea, Wrick Jones, Isaac Lamb, Treasure Lunan, Victor Mack, Henry Noble, Andrea Vernae, Victoria Alvarez-Chacon and Justin Wilson.

The story is set in Pittsburgh, 1904, amidst boiling racial tensions. Citizen Barlow arrives at the home of Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old healer, who helps him seek redemption from a mistake that's cost another man his life. She sends Citizen on a powerful, mystical journey to the City of Bones in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean — where he must understand the past in order to forge his own future.

(Aunt Ester's) home on 1839 Wylie Avenue is a sanctuary for lost souls where she is the purveyor, sharing the knowledge that truth and love are keys to making a person right with themselves. Wilson showcases the correlation between the past and the present and how they must coexist before one can "stand in the light," as Aunt Ester says.

Miller was excited to explore the world of Aunt Ester (played by Lunan), "to more deeply understand the spirituality in this play, and to wrestle with the ideas of what it means to actually face yourself."

Wilson wrote the unrivaled collection of "The Pittsburgh Cycle" over the course of 26 years.

Two of the 10 plays were made into movies: "Fences" (2016) and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (2020). "Fences" and "The Piano Lesson" received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As of now, Portland Center Stage doesn't have plans to do any other plays in the cycle.

For more/tickets: www.pcs.org .

{loadposition sub-article-02}