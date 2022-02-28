ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Arts: Waterstone welcomes new artist Sabina Haque

By Jason Vondersmith
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjXqo_0eR1VSE900 Other items include Christine Bourdette and Julia Mangold at Leach Gallery and 'book fair' at Carnation Contemporary.

The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (March 3). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for details.

• Reminders: The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education at 724 N.W. Davis St. features "To Bear Witness — Extraordinary Lives," through May 15. It's a multimedia exhibition focused on the lives of 14 refugees who rebuilt their lives in Oregon.

For more: http://www.ojmche.org. …

• Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University presents "To Survive on This Shore: Photographs and Interviews with Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Older Adults," through April 30. It's a collaboration between photographer Jess T. Dugan and Vanessa Fabbre.

For more: http://www.pdx.edu/museum-of-art. …

• The Portland Art Museum's exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism" shows through June 5. It's from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.

For more: http://www.portlandartmuseum.org.

• Waterstone Gallery, 124 N.W. Ninth Ave., presents the drawing installation "(Un) Belonging" by Sabina Haque, the newest member of the gallery, through April 3. She navigates the cycles of inclusion and exclusion experienced by members new to a community.

For more: http://www.waterstonegallery.com.

• From March 3-April 2, Christine Bourdette's "Mantle/Dismantle" drawings and sculpture and Julia Mangold's works on paper are showing at Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W Ninth Ave. Bourdette is inspired by geologic phenomena, and Mangold, a minimalist sculptor, features her geometric graphite drawings and the complexity and restraint of the image-making process.

For more: http://www.elizabethleach.com.

• Carnation Contemporary is holding a three-week book fair, "The Extended Ear: An Artist Book Fair," celebrating and questioning the act of publication. At a time when everyone is making a podcast, releasing a "vlog," or starting a newsletter, what does it mean to publish?, the gallery asks. It takes place noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays March 5-20, at the gallery, 8371 N. Interstate Ave.

For more: http://www.carnationcontemporary.com.

• Blue Sky Gallery, 122 N.W. Eighth Ave., features photography by Birthe Piontek ("Abendlied," or "Evening Song") and Dan Nelken's photos ("HeadStrong: The Women of Rural Uganda"), March 5-April 2. Piontek's exhibit is a personal exploration into the topics of family, memory and loss. Nelken's exhibit presents 360-degree humanizing portraits of a cross-section of working women in Uganda through words and images.

• Reminder: Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., offers free admission for kids 17 and under, http://www.portlandartmuseum.org.

• For information on galleries: First Thursday, http://www.firstthursdayportland.com; Portland Art Dealers Association, http://www.padaoregon.org.

— Jason Vondersmith

