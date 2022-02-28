Hektar REIT 2021 Performance: Weathering the Challenges

We believe an actively managed portfolio of REITs presents the perfect weapon to battle rising inflation and interest rate uncertainty. Years ago, the market had adages such as “when the shoeshine boy talks stocks” or “taxi drivers telling you what to buy” to serve as warnings for market tops. Widespread equity interest was certainly one of the themes of the pandemic, but, as we turn to 2022, it feels like retail sentiment has shifted from unbridled optimism for “reddit stocks” to widespread fear around rising interest rates and inflation. Case in point, over the last month I’ve fielded Fed policy queries from Uber drivers, friends, and my parents. Recall, as recently as the June 2021, less than half of the Federal Reserve members were projecting even a single rate hike for 2022. With inflation surging through the end of 2021, most were projecting three hikes in 2022 with the first occurring in March (as of the January Fed meeting minutes released on February 16th).

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO