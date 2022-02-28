ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hektar REIT 2021 Performance: Weathering the Challenges

By ACN Newswire
Benzinga
 5 days ago

- Achieved Revenue of RM96.6 million & Net Property Income of RM47 million. - Stepping up on sustainability measures & 3-star ESG rating by FTSE Russell. KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hektar Asset Management Sdn. Bhd., the Manager of Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Hektar REIT"), today...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Klepierre: Almost 'Business As Usual' For This 6.5% Yielding Commercial REIT

Klepierre is a large French commercial REIT with activities in France, Italy, and Scandinavia. Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) is one of the REITs I have been discussing quite regularly at European Small-Cap Ideas. This commercial REIT has obviously seen a negative impact of the COVID pandemic but was able to keep the damage limited in 2020 and recently released good to excellent results for FY 2021 with more growth to come in 2022 as the situation normalizes. The 2021 results and dividend are exceeding my expectations, and the share price is now trading approximately 40% higher than when my previous article was posted.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Monroe Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26. Monroe Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Endo International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Endo International beat estimated earnings by 25.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was up $29.21 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Weathering#Omicron#Esg#Ftse Russell Kuala Lumpur#Fy2021#Npi#Fy21#Movement Control Orders#National Recovery Plan#Nla
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.62M (+25.6% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Benchmark Your Portfolio: The Top 10 REIT Experienced Investor Challenge

I have a somewhat contrarian approach to REIT investing. I call it FROG hunting. A FROG is a REIT with a Fast Rate of Growth. I have a somewhat contrarian approach to REIT investing. I call it FROG hunting. A FROG is a REIT with a Fast Rate of Growth. In a nutshell, I seek to maximize total return, rather than dividend income, by maximizing stock price Gain, rather than dividend Yield.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Whale Buys 442B SHIB Tokens Worth $11M

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale purchased 442.6 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a single transfer worth $11.9 million. What Happened: On Wednesday, wallet address tracker WhaleStats picked up a large transaction on the blockchain. A wallet address acquired 442,637,867,858 SHIB tokens worth $11,969,061 at the time. The buyer...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
technologynetworks.com

Can Your Clinical Diagnostics Contract Manufacturer Weather Supply Chain Challenges?

Supply chain security and transparency is a key part of the risk mitigation strategy of companies manufacturing clinical diagnostic assays. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, complex global supply chains carefully balanced capacity with demand while cost-cutting initiatives pushed towards lower cost raw material providers located in different geographies. COVID-19-driven regional manufacturing shutdowns, surge demands and logistics disruptions have placed significant pressure on clinical diagnostic supply chains, resulting in raw material shortages and delays.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Equity REITs: Ready To Flex On Uncertainty

We believe an actively managed portfolio of REITs presents the perfect weapon to battle rising inflation and interest rate uncertainty. Years ago, the market had adages such as “when the shoeshine boy talks stocks” or “taxi drivers telling you what to buy” to serve as warnings for market tops. Widespread equity interest was certainly one of the themes of the pandemic, but, as we turn to 2022, it feels like retail sentiment has shifted from unbridled optimism for “reddit stocks” to widespread fear around rising interest rates and inflation. Case in point, over the last month I’ve fielded Fed policy queries from Uber drivers, friends, and my parents. Recall, as recently as the June 2021, less than half of the Federal Reserve members were projecting even a single rate hike for 2022. With inflation surging through the end of 2021, most were projecting three hikes in 2022 with the first occurring in March (as of the January Fed meeting minutes released on February 16th).
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Boring Is Beautiful: These 3 REITs Are Hard To Beat

Here’s something I told my son: Don’t try to be too cute when investing. This weekend, I was talking to my son, who’s recently become a non-fungible token (NFT) analyst. As such, he spends countless hours researching digital assets in the art, real estate, and music genres.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Retire Rich With A Monopoly Of REIT Dividends

It’s a core investment tenet to spread exposure across different asset classes. As a kid, I enjoyed playing Monopoly. While there were many reasons why – including because it was all about building a real estate empire – the fact that I was so good at it didn’t hurt.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

7 Great REITs On Sale Today

There are an abundance of great opportunities for REIT investors today. The equity REIT sector is offering hot discounts right now, for investors with the courage to build their positions. Several of the best REITs, as demonstrated by metrics like growth in AFFO per share, are trading at bargain prices.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

5 Small-Cap REITs Poised To Profit

Small caps fly under the radar and can offer better long-term growth potential. One of the great things about owning small-cap stocks is that they’re under-analyzed and therefore garner less institutional support. So investors often underestimate what they can accomplish, leaving them with lower valuations. In other words, they...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

The Problem With REIT ETFs & CEFs

REITs play an important role in a diversified portfolio. As private real estate prices continue to soar, REITs are an increasingly popular way to get exposure to the real estate market. REITs allow you to invest in diversified portfolios of properties rather than scour the private market for a deal. That's one reason 145 million US investors utilize REITs in their investment strategy.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For ChargePoint Hldgs

Within the last quarter, ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.0 versus the current price of ChargePoint Hldgs at $15.165, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy